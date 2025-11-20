Don't Be a Grinch! Check Out Our 5 Ads of the Week

Walmart, Burger King, Disney+, Centraal Beheer, Bang & Olufsen

by David Gianatasio November 20, 2025

Week’s Best: Walton Goggins Gets Grinchly for Walmart

The G-Man, an adland superstar of late, should other actors green with envy. He sprouts fur and stretches his range in a Black Friday promo from Publicis Groupe agencies Fallon, Leo New York, the Community, Contender and Digitas. Best line: “Prepare to go viral. I minored in communications.” He’s a big Xmas ham!

And in no particular order…

No Savings? Maybe You’ll Spend Your Retirement Streaming for Cash

One day, when we’re in our 80s, we could all wind up on OnlyFans, workin’ the webs for $ to afford retirement. That should go well. Plan for your financial future now, says Dutch insurer Centraal Beheer via TBWA\Neboko.

Take a Wild Ride in Bang & Olufsen’s Cosmic Elevator

Going up! The audio brand reinvents the Tardis, more or less, with help from The Or and Prettybird director Loris Russier. A spaced-out odyssey through 100 years of pop culture and the company’s history of tech innovation.

Disney+ Made a Holiday Clip Show for the Ages

This U.K. Xmas spot from VCCP and director Frédéric Planchon shows how our lives become inextricably entwined with the media we consume. Same themes as that Bang & Olufsen ad above, but focused on TV and films instead of music.

No Script Here. Just a Man Joyously Devouring a Burger King Whopper

Dude’s waay too into his meal. They should get a room. Actually, the burger won’t last that long. Buzzman captures every chomp chomp chomp and passionate whisper of praise in a single take.

