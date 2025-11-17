No Savings? Maybe You'll Spend Your Retirement Streaming for Cash

Insurer puts a serious problem in amusing perspective

by David Gianatasio November 17, 2025 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

Save for retirement or, as an octogenarian, you might wind up on some OnlyFans-type site, eking out an income in your not-so-golden years.

That could be any of us one day, which is why the work feels so uncomfortably relatable.

TBWA\Neboko in Amsterdam created the subtle yet pointed :45 for Dutch insurance giant Centraal Beheer.

“We wanted to exaggerate a truth about our time,” says agency CCO Darre van Dijk. “We’re using an exaggerated, humorous situation to convey a serious message.”

Through Centraal Beheer, “People can experience in a low-threshold, commitment-free way what it’s like to set aside a small amount each month for their future,” adds marcom lead Ilse Kaljee. “This is how we hope to get people thinking and moving.”

Joris Dommels directed through Holy Fools.