No Script Here. Just a Man Joyously Devouring a Burger King Whopper

ASMR level is 8

by Amy Corr November 18, 2025 10:00 am

There’s no script or voiceover in this 2-minute ad for Burger King France from Buzzman. We simply watch the lower half of man’s face as he unwraps a Whopper and dives in.

The video was filmed in one uninterrupted shot. There’s lots of silence, because this guy needs a moment with his meal.

As he finishes, he wonders why he didn’t order two, which sets up a pitch promoting the limited time Whopper Rings sandwich.

The ad launched this week across France, running on TV and in theaters.