Take a Wild Ride in Bang & Olufsen's Cosmic Elevator

Bopping through space and time

by David Gianatasio November 18, 2025 6:00 am 1 min read

If you’re looking for a quick trip to the 7th floor, better take the stairs. Bang & Olufsen’s elevator isn’t for you.

In fact, it’s a time and space machine, transporting riders through 100 years of music and cultural history to celebrate the audio brand’s centenary.

“We wanted to honor not only our iconic products, but what they stand for: the belief that beautiful sound can transcend genres and generations,” says B&O creative director Matthew Bostock.

The :90 below, from The Or and Prettybird director Loris Russier, fuses past, present and future, spanning generations of sight and sound to convey an affecting human story.

Appropriately enough, B&O gets the tone just right. There’s spacey, Dr. Who-style scope, with just enough wink-wink self-awareness to keep things real.

It’s similar, in a way, to yesterday’s Disney+ commercial, artfully filtering stages of life through the prism of shared media. Here, music weaves a powerful spell through the ages. It caresses and energizes our soul, a companion through infinity.

Breaking this week, elements will run across video, cinema, OOH and social platforms.