Disney+ Made a Holiday Clip Show for the Ages

From Mickey Mouse to The Bear and Shōgun

by David Gianatasio November 17, 2025

If you grew up loving Mickey Mouse, maybe your kids will, too. And so will their kids. Ad infinitum?

Disney+ captures the multi-generational appeal of its storytelling in a holiday-themed :60 from VCCP and director Frédéric Planchon.

We open with a small girl watching MM’s take on Scrooge and follow her through the years as she absorbs more Big D. media, including Home Alone, Modern Family and The Bear.

The story comes full circle in the end.

Wags might find it creepy that Disney follows us through our lives, or simply decry how films, TV shows and frivolous fare serve as signposts in our passage through the universe.

Fair enough. But for better or worse, these Hollywood creations help inform who we are. Often, when we think back on memorable moments, our fave flicks and series are there, indelibly lodged in our memories.

Here, Disney+ does a fine job of conveying its potent role in that pixelated picture.

“We all grew up falling in love with one of the Disney characters,” says VCCP global CCO Darren Bailes. “And whichever one it was, they stay with us through our lives: a Little Mermaid t-shirt, a Mickey Mouse mug, every household has them. And each one is a reminder that Disney+ brings us incredible storytelling at every stage of life, from the classics we grew up with to new favorites.”

Agency content studio Girl&Bear aided in production. The work drops today across the EMEA region via TV, cinema, social, digital video, OOH and brand activations.