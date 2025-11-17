Walton Goggins Plays the Grinch in Walmart's Black Friday Tale

Someone has to tell the residents of WhoKnewVille how to score gift deals

by Amy Corr November 17, 2025 10:30 am Share:

Walton Goggins plays the Grinch of WhoKnewVille in a Black Friday campaign for Walmart.

Mindy Lou Who enlists the Grinch for help in telling everyone in WhoKnewVille about Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. He’s skeptical about helping—until he learns he could be the town’s hero.

After they decorate a tree for the holidays, Grinch tells Mindy: “Prepare to go viral. I minored in communications.” Who knew?

“When I got the invitation to go on this journey with Walmart, to step into the green furry shoes of this iconic literary figure felt overwhelming,” says Goggins. “Making something like this your own is no easy task. But even considering the risk, the opportunity to do so was too thrilling to pass up.”

“This has been one of our most integrated partnerships in years and I love the way Walton Goggins was able to adapt the character to his personality,” adds Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “He’s giving our collective fans a new reason to smile this holiday season.”

Goggins has been a hot ticket in ads this year. He’s played a spicy—but too spicy!—plumber for Doritos:

Walt also narrated a smutty audiobook for Jimmy John’s.