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Clash Royale's 'Hero Balloon' Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Nespresso, Telstra, Jimmy John's and Unibet

by David Gianatasio
April 16, 2026
7:00 am
1 min read
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Bestie: Clash Royale Used 10K+ Balloons to Create This Amazing Film

When you use 10,487 real balloons to make a comic, colorful, creepy commercial, you’ve earned Ad of the Week honors and then some. A lot of the balloons explode. Well played, Clash Royale. (They don’t need no AI!) Read More

And in no particular order…

Sweetly Understated Stop-Motion From Telstra

No AI here, either. Just painstakingly designed sets and gorgeous old-school stop-motion techniques. From Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, +61 and director Catherine Prowse. Read More

Dua Lipa, George Clooney Explore New Worlds With Nespresso

Leo Constellation and director Clément Durou put a pair of A-list celebs through their paces. Smartly self-aware with some surprisingly surreal moments. Read More

Sports Betting Brand Stages Robot Soccer Romp

La Maison Créative Justement staged a wild soccer match among automatons for Unibet. Our future overlords know how to get their kicks. (Stupid human joke!) Read More

Cheech Marin Leads Jimmy John’s 4/20 Dream Rotation

Weed royalty Cheech Marin rolls a funny one with a bunch of like-minded Hollywood … enthusiasts. Heady stuff from VaynerMedia. Read More

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David Gianatasio
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Clash Royale Jimmy John's Nespresso Telstra Unibet
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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