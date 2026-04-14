Dua Lipa Discovers New Worlds With Nespresso

Naturally, Clooney makes a cameo

by David Gianatasio April 14, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Hey, George Clooney! Quit harshing Dua Lipa’s coffee buzz!

Ultimately, the two stars seem well aligned in fresh work from Nespresso. Dua takes the lead, with long-time brand ambassador Cloons aboard for comic relief.

Created by Leo Constellation and director Clément Durou, the storyline follows Lipa on a carefree caffeinated odyssey. Luxe livin’, an Edenic interlude and some surreal imagery—including a Ferris wheel in the sky—play into the storyline.

The global push intros a Vertuo Up machine with new brewing features.

“This campaign marks a significant chapter,” Nespresso says. “While staying true to its heritage of quality and dedication to global coffee culture, the brand is embracing a more expressive identity created for coffee lovers who see their ritual as an extension of who they are.”

The team strove to craft “an evolved creative approach that feels flexible and ever-changing, blending structure with spontaneity.”

Fair enough. But as ever with the venerable brand, celeb power wins the day.