Robots Excel at Soccer for Sports Betting Firm

When tech gets playful on the factory floor

by David Gianatasio April 10, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

In the :45 below, a bunch of industrial bots ditch work on the factory floor, scrawl numbers on their breastplates and indulge in a spirited game of soccer. Productivity tumbles. On the plus side, these automatons aren’t subjugating humans. That’s something.

La Maison Créative Justement crafted the work for French sports gaming platform Unibet.

“We wanted to create a spectacular and memorable campaign that celebrates the emotion and universality of sport,” says agency CCO Pascal Grégoire.

Dorian Langenbach and Daniel Titz direct with appropriate future-schlock whimsy through Wanda Productions.