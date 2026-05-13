Tecate Sails Away With 4 Grand Clios for 'Gulf of Mexico'

Other big winners include Vaseline, AXA and Change the Ref

by David Gianatasio May 13, 2026 5:00 am Share:

“Gulf of Mexico” from Tecate and LePub—which pirated the conversation around Donald Trump renaming a certain body of water the Gulf of America—won 4 Grands at last night’s Clio Awards gala. Keegan-Michael Key hosted the ceremony at Cipriani 25 in NYC.

All told, 20 Grands were awarded to work from the U.S., France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, India, Mexico and the U.K.

The team of Vaseline and Ogilvy won three Grands. AXA (with Publicis Conseil) and Change the Ref (with BBDO Chicago) won two Grand apiece.

These special awards were also bestowed:

Advertiser of the Year: Vaseline

Agency of the Year: Ogilvy Singapore

Independent Agency of the Year: Rethink Canada

Network of the Year: Ogilvy

Production Company of the Year: Whitecoat

In addition, Ogilvy Health received the Clio Awards & Google AI Specialty Award for its innovative collaboration with EUROFARMA.

Songwriter/musician/producer Mark Ronson and artist Mickalene Thomas received Honorary Clios honoring their enduring impact on creativity and culture.

The full gallery of winners, including the previously announced Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients, can be found at Clios.com.

You can click through the pics below for more info on all of the Grands: