Cheech Marin Leads Jimmy John's 4/20 Dream Rotation

With an able cast of celebrity tokers

by David Gianatasio April 15, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Cheech Marin clutching a toasted submarine sandwich like a blunt. Does it get any more 4/20 than that?

The stoner comic icon helps Jimmy John’s celebrate the high holy day of cannabis in a spot introducing the eatery’s Dream Rotation Menu.

Amanda Batula, Kal Penn and Skylar Gisondo also appear. All four stars get their own signature Dream Rotation meals at Jimmy John’s. Which is a good thing, as the munchies come into play:

“Jimmy John’s has cultivated a loyal community of ‘gardeners’ who actively engage with our brand through inside jokes and recurring themes—like blinker checkpoints and references to ‘penjamin,’” VP of integrated marketing communications Suzanne DeRouchie tells Muse. “This campaign is designed to speak directly to that core audience while also broadening its appeal across multiple generations.”

“We’re aiming for a blend of classic stoner energy with an element of surprise and delight, bringing together personalities you wouldn’t typically expect to see in the same circle,” she says. “The idea is to capture the feel of a modern, humorous take on a traditional rotation—passing the moment from one person to the next in a way that feels natural.”

VaynerMedia helped develop the spot with director Nema Vand.

“Cheech was everyone’s undeniable obsession on set—cast and crew alike,” DeRouchie recalls. “Every time he delivered a line, it brought the room to laughter. “There was a constant haze of smoke drifting through the space, adding to the atmosphere and making the whole shoot feel immersive and on-theme.” (Why are we not surprised?)

Skyler got into the spirit of things, “requesting that his Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Meal be on set for him to eat,” she recalls.

“At one point, he joked that having his own sandwich combo on the menu felt like the equivalent of being featured on a Wheaties box.”

Jimmy John’s has excelled at tapping into pop culture. Earlier examples include Walton Goggins narrating a “smutty” audiobook, Adam Pally launching subs into the stands and a kickin’ music video for ranch sauce.