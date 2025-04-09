Cats Cling to a Speeding Truck for Dreamies Treats

That's gonna scratch the paint job for sure

by David Gianatasio April 9, 2025 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Adland’s recent run of cat-vertising shifts into high gear, with felines attaching themselves to a Dreamies truck on the highway, clutching tight as they contemplate the Mars. Inc. treats within.

Play

Can the driver get ticketed for that?

Aircastle directed through Smuggler, with Adam&Eve DDB London handling creative development. Untold Studios provided the CGI.

It’s part of a global push called “Cats Can’t Resist,” and we’re promised more kitty capers to come.

The wild ride follows Dreamies’ high-profile ceramic-tabbies-scale-billboards outing. Meanwhile, Tesco Mobile’s all about weird cat puppets, while this furry fiend gets its claws into Sodimac home improvement. And here are some cats in dog costumes, because AI.

“We created multiple cat assets, each with different patterning and markings,” Untold executive producer Ian Berry tells Muse. “While ‘animal motion capture’ is often a consideration for naturalistic performances [in animation], nothing captured naturally would have suited the specific choreography we were aiming for.”

“The dynamics of fur being blown in the wind is quite a technical challenge,” he adds. “So, special care was taken to simulate the fur of our cats as they were clinging to the side and roof of the truck.”

The actual critters were added in post, with HDRi images captured during the shoot used to match the lighting of the live action and animation as closely as possible.