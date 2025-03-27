Temptations Dresses AI Cats in Dog Costumes

Behold, cats dressed as dogs. It’s either a cuddly dream come true or a freaking nightmare, depending on your pet predilection.

Temptations engineered the tabby transformations via AI to help close the “treat gap” between species for National Respect Your Cat Day. Which is tomorrow. Surely you marked your calendar?

Temptations insists pups are 32 percent more likely to get daily treats than kitties. The brand did research, apparently. So we’ll go with it.

Still, is such costuming any way to respect a cat?

TracyLocke created the campaign for the Mars-owned treats brand. The push includes OOH elements in select markets like Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas.

“A grumpy cat begrudgingly dressing like a dog just made us all smile,” an agency rep tells Muse. “We used AI in the conceptual phase to play around with various designs of the costumes.”

“Since timing was tight and the costumes had become so elaborate, we agreed AI was the best way to bring this to life. Because at the end of the day, it was about getting our message to the most cat parents possible.”

The tech makes those cats look … Adorable? Super-hyper evil? Either way’s good.

Temptations likes to play with offbeat elements. This yuletide destruction epic ranks as a holiday classic. And a more recent sendup of ’70s holiday fare will curl your whiskers.