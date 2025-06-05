Apple Talks Up Privacy in iPhone Push for China

Comedian Yue Yun Peng returns

by David Gianatasio June 5, 2025 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

So, your embarrassing chat history just went public and you tossed that notebook filled with passwords into the trash.

Stop cursing your fate and smacking yourself in the face, Apple says, assuring us that iPhone’s latest security features can set everything right.

Chinese comedian Yue Yun Peng, a frequent brand ambassador, learns this lesson the hard way in a trio of amusing vignettes.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Shanghai, developed the campaign with ProFilms. Zhang DaPeng directed.

And so, with 2025 not quite half over, we’ve seen Apple tackle product demos across an array of styles and geographies.

This one milks some smiles and consumer education with understated comedy. It feels culturally attuned but doesn’t revel in silliness (though that’s not always a bad thing).

Pedro Pascal is everywhere these days, so naturally he made a spot for Apple. This heartstrings-tug for Mother’s Day was notable, too.

But Apple’s creepy higher-ed spots gets mixed grades: A for effort (the work’s certainly novel), but the “edgy” vibe somehow misses the mark.