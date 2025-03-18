Pedro Pascal Dances Through Heartache in Longform Apple Film

Spike Jonze directed the vivid dreamscape

by Amy Corr March 18, 2025 9:30 am

Heartbreak is unavoidable and lands all of us in a dark, lifeless place. Just ask Pedro Pascal.

He’s working through his feelings in “Someday,” a 5-minute video from TBWA\Media Arts Lab L.A. and director Spike Jonze, promoting Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

Music has the ability to uplift our spirits or give us the feels. Pascal’s environment is desolate, and the first song he plays through his AirPods—”El Conticinio” by Guitarricadelafuente—matches the down vibe. “I want to be able to see you sleep. Enter your visions. Know what I was.” Give the man a hug!

Sadness is interrupted by someone asking for directions. In this blip, Pascal sees his old self: happy, vibrant and showing off some impressive dance moves to the upbeat “Perfect” by Sam I.

When he looks into the camera and says “You’re perfect. Now work it,” Pascal is shaking each of us out of our drab moods. Or at least giving us the knowledge that this, too, shall pass.

Tanisha Scott—who’s worked with Rihanna, Drake and Beyoncé—choreographed Pascal’s dance. This is Jonze’s second project with Apple. In 2018, he directed “Welcome Home,” promoting the HomePod.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

Director: Spike Jonze

Production Company: MJZ

Post-Production: TRAFIK

Audio Post-Production Company: Squeak E. Clean

Editing: Final Cut

Director of Photography: Jasper Wolf

Music: “Conticinio” by Guitarricadelafuente

“Perfect” by Sam i, with Tropkillaz ft. Bia & MC Pikachu