iPhone Erases Mom From the Picture. Thanks, Apple!

That's the silliest flex

by David Gianatasio April 25, 2025 8:50 am 1 min read Share:

Let’s say you flex your pecs and biceps while mom records every meh muscle move on an iPhone 16.

Do you plan to share this footage? With whom? For what purpose?

Sure, it’s none of my business. But you might want to edit mum’s mirror reflection from the shots. That way, the results will be every so slightly less embarrassing.

There, Apple’s “Clean Up” function worked wonders.

Now, use the delete feature, too. Because doofus. And the vintage Emo Philips vibe—even mildly buff—ain’t cuttin’ it.

Veteran director Andreas Nilsson delivers deft visual storytelling, sans dialogue, for another superior product demo from Cupertino’s finest.