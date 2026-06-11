Nike's World Cup Blockbuster Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Apple, Uber Eats, PAPOCO and Tropicana

by David Gianatasio June 11, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Inside Nike’s Audacious World Cup Film

Hollywood and the media-sphere serve as the setting for this mammoth FIFA-themed splash starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Vini Jr., LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and many more. Like the World Cup itself, the film presents an OTT spectacle that just won’t quit. From Wieden+Kennedy and director Dan Streit. Read More

And in no particular order…

Data Trackers Are Too Darn Clingy in Apple’s Privacy Spot

When freaks in silver suits cling to your back and record every keystroke you make, it’s time to … disconnect? As if. Apple knows you’re staying online, and says Safari’s privacy tools can lighten the load. From TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Ivan Zacharias. Read More

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It’s World Cup Season. So Gordon Ramsay’s Even More of a Prig

Sometimes, the best ad recipe calls for one celeb seasoned just right. Enter Gordo with the F-bombs and a garden hose. Jeff Low directed for Uber Eats. Mother handled creative development. Read More

Who Wouldn’t Embrace ‘Thorn Bouquets’ to Prove Their Love?

Love hurts so good in this artsy, AI-driven Brazilian passion project from creative studio PAPOCO and filmmaker Alexandre Kazuo Kubo. It tackles some thorny affairs of the heart. Ouch! Read More

Sloths and Frogs Get Juiced With Tropicana

Jungle critters strut and leap into the stratosphere after sipping some Tropicana. So, pour us a tall one! From Fig, directors Dorian & Daniel and animation studio Untold. Read More