Apple Takes a Creepy Bite Out of Higher Education

From director Olivia Wilde

by David Gianatasio May 12, 2025 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Apple puts the fresh in freshman, touting Mac’s capability for college students in spots from TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling, Booksmart).

The work boasts a dark-humored vibe similar to Mac spots from last year. They’re funny but also creepy. It’s an odd mix, but the tech demos, as always, are right on point.

Lesson One: Apple’s AI can help summarize voluminous amounts of data for papers and exams. Also, know-it-all roommates suck.

Play

Lesson Two: Transferring large files 10 seconds before class isn’t even a thing. Also, professors can be jerks.

Play

Lesson Three: You’ll get hungry studying into the night. Very hungry. What if your iPhone rings with a food delivery update, but it’s far, far away? Never fear, because Mac’s got you covered. Also, smug librarians can freaking shhhhhh!

Play

Oscar winner Erik Messerschmidt handled the brooding cinematography, and the work goes live today.