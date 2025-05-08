Apple Celebrates Mother's Day With a Moving Film for Vision Pro

Spatial video tugs at the heartstrings

by David Gianatasio May 8, 2025

This might be the closest we’ve come to inventing a time machine.

For Mother’s Day, Apple demonstrates its ability to help us relive treasured memories in immersive 3-D. The nearly 5-minute film below from TBWA\Media Arts Lab chronicles a year in the life of Sam, Khulan and their newborn son.

The couple used the iPhone’s spatial video function to capture the footage. As a Mom’s Day gift, Khulan dons Vision Pro mixed-reality goggles and surrounds herself in the blessed sights and sounds of the past.

… and here in the present day, there’s not a single dry eye.

Director Goh Iromoto worked from 55 hours of footage to help create the video-within-a-video chronicling the infant’s development.

“A Gift for Mom” broke today across Apple’s social channels.

Apple’s previous emotional appeals fusing tech and the human condition include its 2024 holiday commercial and this mixtape meet-cute for Chinese New Year.