Apple iPhone Takes Its Sweet Time With This Cinematic Explosion

Is this the slowest slo-mo ever?

by David Gianatasio March 14, 2025 5:30 am 1 min read

COP 1: Why are we walking so sl-ooooow-ly?

COP 2: It makes this scene feel more cin-eeeee-matic.

C’mon guys, pick up the pace!

In a fiery :60, Apple tweaks Hollywood-blockbuster slo-mo tropes for its iPhone 16 Pro. Naturally, the handset’s slow-motion features are on display.

Quick, hit play:

The critics say: “Amusing!” “Meta!” “Effective!” “The plot goes nowhere fast!”

I wonder what caused that inferno. Faulty phone battery, perhaps? (Oof, sl-oooow blow!)

From Apple Marcom and Emmy-winning O Positive director David Shane.

iPhone’s done slo-mo before. But the trend accelerated this week, with FootJoy and Magnum getting in on the fun.