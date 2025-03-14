Apple iPhone Takes Its Sweet Time With This Cinematic Explosion
Is this the slowest slo-mo ever?
COP 1: Why are we walking so sl-ooooow-ly?
COP 2: It makes this scene feel more cin-eeeee-matic.
C’mon guys, pick up the pace!
In a fiery :60, Apple tweaks Hollywood-blockbuster slo-mo tropes for its iPhone 16 Pro. Naturally, the handset’s slow-motion features are on display.
Quick, hit play:
The critics say: “Amusing!” “Meta!” “Effective!” “The plot goes nowhere fast!”
I wonder what caused that inferno. Faulty phone battery, perhaps? (Oof, sl-oooow blow!)
From Apple Marcom and Emmy-winning O Positive director David Shane.
iPhone’s done slo-mo before. But the trend accelerated this week, with FootJoy and Magnum getting in on the fun.