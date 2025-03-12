Magnum Ice Cream Snacks Crunch Like Sweet, Sweet Thunder

Your cat is not amused

A sudden CRACK! sends kitty flying into the air. But don’t worry, “No adorably fluffy, impossibly precious cat was harmed in the making of this advert.”

Thanks, Magnum Ice Cream! You’ve eased my mind with that cheeky disclaimed.

LOLA MullenLowe in Madrid created fresh slow-mo spots for the venerable brand. The focus on the sensory experience of biting into the brand’s thick chocolate coating.

Tabby looked traumatized, actually. And we hope these weren’t rare library volumes:

First Folio vs. Magnum? Tis better to scarf creamy, crunchy treats every time.

“This campaign doesn’t just advertise a product, it reinforces Magnum’s status as the icon of pleasure, even if it means creating some mess along the way,” says agency ECD Tomás Ostiglia.

Martin Werner directed (he’s done notable work for Magnum before.) The new spots drop today, seeking to make some noise across cinema, TV and digital in European markets.