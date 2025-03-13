Cellos and Slow-Mo Play Through Jokey Golf Ads From FootJoy

Faux-BTS approach brings the funny

by David Gianatasio March 13, 2025 10:15 am 2 min read Share:

There’s nothing particularly innovative about ad campaigns that spoof the on-set antics behind making commercials.

And yet, done right, it’s a pleasing sub-genre that winks at the audience and zings the media-centric nature of our commerce-driven world.

Which brings us to Opinionated’s latest efforts for FootJoy. They tout the brand’s new HyperFlex shoe and feature PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.

The guys appear on a gold course—d’uh—but the camera pulls back to reveal they’re really filming FootJoy spots.

First, a riff on soundtrack music:

This next one’s all about setting up shots, in golf and ad-making:

Finally, a quick take on slow-mo:

It’s been said that we all live inside a giant movie, TV show or commercial. That implies BTS elements, too.

One day, the walls could pull away and reveal a camera crew … being filmed by yet another camera crew … being filmed by yet another … etc.

With so much tech around, who knows? (Could’ve sworn I just heard someone yell “Cut!”…)

Canny craft can make familiar concepts shine. That’s what we have with FootJoy.

Smuggler director Randy Krallman nails the approach. He doesn’t try for big laughs, which is wise. It’s somewhat subtle, and the sports/BTS fusion feels unforced (frankly, it works better than it should).

The work breaks this week across cable, OTT, online video, social and digital.