Apple, Google Get Cute and Cuddly for the Festive Season

Woodland critters, fluffy toys and Santa's new suit

by David Gianatasio November 27, 2025

When you think warm and fuzzy, do Apple and Google spring instantly to mind?

Today, the tech titans unveiled holiday messages that lean into playful creatures and traditional themes in a big way.

First, Apple presents a wintery puppet extravaganza made on iPhone 17 Pro:

Crafty move, as it were, leaning into handmade creativity while also hyping your tech.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Mark Molloy developed the spot, with Flight of the Conchords’ “Friends” caroling the joys of … friendship. It rocks a latter-day Muppets vibe.

Let’s go behind the scenes:

In these anxious times, it seems smart for Silicon Valley giants to offer reassuring scenarios. Of course, these companies themselves are the source of much social change and upheaval. But we depend on their wares and there’s no going back to some cave in woods.

So, if they want to put rockin’ raccoons in festive product demos, that’s cool. (Hey, no biting!)

Next, in a similar vein, but with decidedly different style, Google Creative Lab plugs its AI juggernaut Gemini, along with the Nano Banana image generator and Veo video engine.

First, an adventure with Mr. Fuzzy, a little girl’s lost lamb plushie:

Finally, Kringle needs hip threads, so Big-G’s advanced search comes to the rescue. (Doesn’t Claus have elves and a workshop to make him stuff?)

