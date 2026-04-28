Korn's First New Music in 4 Years Is a Custom Song for Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Complete with a music video for 'Reward the Scars'

by Amy Corr April 28, 2026 10:45 am Share:

The final expansion pack for Blizzard’s Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred launched this week, with a custom song and music video from Korn.

We watch the band perform in “Reward the Scars.” It’s loud, angry and gets the blood pumping, fueling Mephisto as he slashes those closest to him.

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72andSunny worked with animation house Passion and director Philippe Guyenne to blend music and gaming.

“We wanted to honor the dark, illustrative roots of the game while fueling the fire for both fandoms, creating something as uncompromising as the legacies behind them. No respawn, no compromises, no AI,” says Guyenne.

“Having Korn’s ‘Reward the Scars’ become the rage fuel for Mephisto’s transformation as he obliterates all who oppose him felt like a perfect kickoff,” adds Tim Wolfe, agency GCD.