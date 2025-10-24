5 Ads of the Week: Ocean Spray's Crantastic Holiday With Bryan Cranston

Plus British Airways, Maserati, Supercell, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

by David Gianatasio October 24, 2025

Here’s a look at the week’s most compelling work…

Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad, in the Best Way, as ‘Cranpus’ for Ocean Spray

Just when you think the “cran-” wordplay will mercifully end, Walter White himself—rocking tons of makeup and freaky horns as the mythical “Cranpus”—reaches deep for more. An instant holiday classic and the week’s best. Developed by Piggyback and MJZ director Dante Ariola, this stuff rocks an awesomely bizarre, self-aware vibe.

And in no particular order…

Sky-High Reflections: British Airways Logo Takes Flight

This elegant effort shows Billowy clouds, glorious vistas and regal cities shimmer through airline windows, with BA’s logo subtly reflected in each ad. Well played, Uncommon.

An AI’s So Sad Because He Can’t Drive a Maserati

Humanity takes it revenge—for now, anyway—as an AI bemoans the fact that he can’t drive a $240,000 vehicle along coastal roads and feel the wind whipping through his pixelated hair. From Dude Milan and Studio FM.

How to Tell the Difference Between Supercell’s Brawl Stars and Real Life

Mischief @ No Fixed Address developed the campaign, and A-list director Tom Kuntz delivers the absurdist sitcom funny in frenetic style. Tagged “In Brawl Stars, You Can,” the work presents a new global platform crafted to carry the brand for years to come.

Inside a Dazzling Canadian Campaign Designed to Put Cancer on the Run

The Princess Margaret Foundation and marathoner Brandon Throop shed light on the subject as lamps, fixtures and windows spring to life with hope during a sunrise run. The spot, from Broken Heart Love Affair and directing collective King She, plays like a short art film.