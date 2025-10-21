An AI's All Sad Because He Can't Drive a Maserati

Most humans can't, either. Those cars are hella pricey

by David Gianatasio October 21, 2025 1:40 pm 1 min read

“There is one thing I will never understand: How it feels. The rumble. The scent of burning tires. The wind on my face. The feeling of … driving!”

Pity Leonardo the AI. He’ll never climb behind the wheel of a Maserati Nettuno and experience the thrill of a drive along the ocean.

Oh, his machine intelligence might burrow inside the $240,000 car’s systems and take control one day. But that’s not quite the same thing.

Dude Milan and Studio FM used AI to fashion the film, which does a nice job flipping expectations, making the AI burn with envy.

At one point, Leo’s eyes blaze with digital fire, Star Trek-style, like he’s yearning to kill all humans. Ah, bots—they’re such kidders.

The work broke today across the automaker’s social channels.

The ad’s title “Do AIs Dream of Driving?” suggests Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, the basis for Blade Runner. Nothing dystopian there at all.