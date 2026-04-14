Nick Kroll Goes Mega-Corporate for Xfinity

Backing fiber-powered WiFi

by David Gianatasio April 14, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Nothing soothes the C-suite suits like charts and graphs. So, comedy star Nick Kroll dishes the data for Xfinity in the boardroom farce below.

Alas, Nick misreads the message. But dude’s got a sharpie and the team can use corporate funds for a ski trip, so he’s boss of the year.

Kroll delivers a sharp performance, with Arts & Sciences director Matt Aselton lensing the jokes in classic sitcom style.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners helped develop the campaign, with Carmichael Lynch contributing social elements:

Of course, Xfinity’s very much the kind of monolithic business lampooned here. But that hasn’t stopped the company from launching a slew of fun spots, including this Halloween classic and Hollywood tie-ins with Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Jeff Goldblum.