Inside a Dynamic Canadian Campaign Designed to Put Cancer on the Run

The Princess Margaret Foundation sheds light on the subject

by David Gianatasio October 21, 2025

We open on a solitary patient in a hospital room at night, with monitors an IV nearby. He sits for a moment, dejected, seemingly lost in thought, his face impossible to read.

Suddenly, he’s racing through the corridors, his blue gown billowing as his legs pump furiously. As he speeds along, lights wink on everywhere, casting a hopeful glow.

Soon he’s outside, running free, and the narration begins:

“When I was diagnosed with caner, I wanted to run from it. Instead, with the treatment I received … I got to run through it” thanks to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Toronto.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor Brandon Throop stars in the spot and narrates. The film alludes to his appearance in the 2023 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon. He ran the gown in a johnny, raising awareness and $120,000 for the cause.

The spot, from Broken Heart Love Affair and directing collective King She, plays like a short art film. It provides memorable visuals and an upbeat message, but the moody tones and disorienting vibe keep things real.

It’s just different enough to draw eyeballs, a potent metaphor enhanced by the epic-electro beat of Ely Eira’s “Seven Nation Army.”

Below, Muse chats with the campaign’s creators about putting the push together.

MUSE: What exactly was the brief, the overarching mission?

Carlos Moreno, Partner/CCO, BHLA: The goal was to create greater public awareness while driving donations—especially by spotlighting a real patient. His decision to run a marathon in his hospital gown became both a literal and symbolic act of resilience, and an emotional catalyst for showing the kind of commitment needed to fuel breakthrough research, treatment and care.

Take us through the ideation? Why cast Brandon—and why take this approach?

Moreno: Brandon’s story wasn’t just compelling—it was the embodiment of what “Carry The Fire” (the hospital’s broader brand platform) stands for. His determination to run a marathon in a gown marked both vulnerability and strength. It made him a powerful symbol for the ongoing journey of those who face cancer.

The creative team leaned into that energy, choosing to tell his story visually, through light. Every step he takes in the film moves him from darkness into brightness, echoing the journey from diagnosis to recovery, and from despair to hope.

Using real photos and footage from Brandon’s actual treatment and marathon added emotional authenticity and grounded the story in lived experience. This wasn’t a dramatization. It was Brandon “carrying the fire,” and inviting others to do the same. Having him narrate the spot added an extra layer of intimacy and impact.

Can you tell is about the shoot, what went down on location?

Melanie Johnston, CMO/PMCF: We are so grateful to Brandon for his willingness to run for two nights around the streets of Toronto. Our team would wrap up at 7 a.m., and Brandon would still have a big smile on his face, ready to take his kids to school afterwards.

It’s impossible not to become emotional when you see a patient sprinting laps around the atrium where he once received care. It was a physical testament to the advancements in cancer care, without which that shot would not have been possible.

One night, a crowd gathered while we filmed on McCaul Street, hoping it was a big movie star. He may not be a celebrity, but Brandon’s story of perseverance and his dedication to will inspire everyone.