Sky-High Reflections: British Airways Logo Takes Flight

A follow-up to last year's campaign, 'Windows'

by Amy Corr October 22, 2025 10:30 am Share:

You’re either a window or an aisle person, and this delightful campaign from British Airways is tipping the scales towards getting a prime view outside.

Created by Uncommon, “Reflections” follows last year’s eye-catching “Windows” campaign. This time around, we’re seeing the clouds and Earth from a passenger’s window seat. Along with breathtaking vistas and famous city skylines, the backwards reflection of the BA logo is subtly represented in each ad.

“We know our customers all have different and unique reasons for travel, and we wanted our new campaign, Reflections, to capture that universal, relatable moment of wonder when looking out of an aircraft window,” says Calum Laming, chief customer officer at British Airways. “There is a huge amount of work that went on behind the scenes to bring this vision to life.”

The campaign followed four British photographers—Laura Pannack, Jack Johnstone, Catherine Hyland and Cian Oba-Smith—on their travels across three continents. Shot in-camera through aircraft windows, each pic captures a breathtaking view and the reflection of the airline’s logo on the engines.

Each photographer used their own techniques to capture NYC skyscrapers, the waters of the Bahamas and rolling hills of the British countryside.

The full series covers: New York, London, Atlanta, Nassau, Dubrovnik, Keflavik, Abuja, Marrakesh, Barcelona’s coast and the Pyrenees.

“Moments like this are different for each of us, but we’ve all had one. A rise out of a cloud, a descent to somewhere thrilling. A glimpse of light and color through a plane window that is your first experience of something original, that will stay with you forever,” says Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon.