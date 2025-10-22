How to Tell Supercell's Brawl Stars From Real Life

A handy primer from Mischief

by David Gianatasio October 22, 2025 9:10 am 1 min read Share:

Let’s say you want to throw a cactus at someone’s face, unleash a wild bear on your enemies or viciously vandalize municipal trash containers in broad daylight.

Where might such stuff be 100 percent chill and not get you banished from polite society and hauled into jail? In real life … or Supercell’s Brawl Stars game?

The answer might surprise you. Then again …

Play

… probably not.

Drop those prickly pears, avoid the zoo and chill. Don’t wind up like this guy:

Mischief @ No Fixed Address developed the campaign, with A-list director Tom Kuntz providing the absurdist sitcom funny in frenetic style.

Tagged “In Brawl Stars, You Can,” the work represents “a new global creative platform crafted to carry the brand for years to come,” we’re told.

Breaking this week, ads appear across major video and social platforms, along with OOH, in select global markets.