Liquid Death Unleashes 'Greatest Hates,' Country Style

Carter Faith sings live

by David Gianatasio March 26, 2025 12:30 pm 1 min read Share:

First, Beyoncé went country. Now, Liquid Death puts its canny spin on western music stylings.

Nashville star Carter Faith croons “I’d Never Drink Some Shit Called Liquid Death.” This marks the fourth time LD culled lyrics from comments left by internet snipers trolling the brand. Previous efforts featured metal, punk and dance-pop.

Below, pejoratives fly, as Faith delivers a terrifically twangy performance:

“Someone once bought me a can of Liquid Death.

I never opened it and about 2 years later used it for target practice.

You need to rethink the name of your product.

Please, go out of business.

So this is what marketing has come to these days.

F*ck me they’ve rebranded water.

@lliquid death I hate all of you.”

C&W fits such sentiments like well-worn Levi’s, your fave Stetson, or some such cowboy paraphernalia that’ll keep flooding mass culture until the country craze rides off into the sunset.