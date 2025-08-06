For Trainline, Seafood Looks Deep Into the Human Soul

Your lunch knows you want to escape your vacation

The spicy prawns in your paella know your deepest desires. They’re looking deep into your soul. And they see you’re dying to cut your getaway short and return to Spain for the start of La Liga’s new season.

Dude London created the work, dubbed “Escape Your Holidays,” for ticket-booking app Trainline. Supporters of Spanish football team Real Betis Balompié are the target in this regional push, though the message is pretty universal.

The prawns steal it. Their deep, dead eyes—soulfully reflecting the sweaty face of one troubled Betico—are a sight to behold.

Next time, order the bone broth. No eyeballs there!

Marco Santi of Be Sweet directs in mock-intense, pitch-perfect style.

“We’ve all been there, stuck on day four of a family holiday when your team needs you the most,” says Dude creative Alex Prew. “I was in France for the Women’s Euro final and I’m still not over it.”

“Real Betis fans are known for their passion—and we wanted to honor that dedication in the most unexpected way possible,” says brand director Leah Knighton. “‘Escape Your Holidays’ captures what it feels like to miss match day, and Trainline is here to make sure no fan gets left behind.”

The work runs mainly on social with influencer amplification.

