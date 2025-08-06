Behold, the Birth of Bone Broth in Prehistoric Times

This campaign is 100 percent historically accurate in every way!

by David Gianatasio August 6, 2025 9:50 am 2 min read Share:

This just in: Our prehistoric ancestors rocked slick Hollywood-style hairdos. And vegan diets weren’t on point at the dawn of humanity.

It’s all on display in the :30 below, as Kettle & Fire backs its bone broth with nicely-coiffed, ravenous cave-dwellers.

Our story opens 1.5 million years ago. Which is about 1.2 million years before people appeared on Planet Earth. Just roll with it.

“With ‘Be a Bonehead,’ we wanted to create something that felt totally out of place—in the best possible way,” says Anton Jeludkov, partner and creative director at Someoddpilot, which helped develop the campaign.

“In a world obsessed with hacks and high-performance everything, we dropped two cave-people into modern life to remind us that health can be simple, satisfying and even a little silly,” he says. “It’s a nudge to stop overthinking and start enjoying the basics.”

Someoddpilot knows how to use wacky critters to fine effect, having cast an amorous toad for eco-friendly clothes a few months back. Here, we get a taxidermied hen and a dude with antlers that could wind up as the main course.

The spot looks low-budget, and delightfully so. Its summer-stock vibe exudes charm and helps the brand-message evolve.

Breaking this week, the work will run across online, social and CTV platforms.

And in the best tradition of Stone Age wall art, there’s OOH too: