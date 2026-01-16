Rob Riggle Plays a Guac Guru for Avocados From Mexico

It's an NFL themed AI experience in lieu of a Super Bowl ad

by David Gianatasio January 16, 2026

Avocados From Mexico spreads the guac and AI especially think for the NFL postseason. Rob Riggle plays a guru who offers game predictions.

Actually, Riggle’s avatar provides the analysis, via AI. Located here, the content’s highly personalized and constantly updated. It’s based on factors like depth charts and player injuries, keyed to users’ names and favorite teams.

Rob’s there just for you, a bro to watch games with, prophesying outcomes and plays. He offers recipes, too. Who needs a flesh-and-blood bestie?

“By blending real-time football data, technology and the undeniable appeal of our avocados, we’re creating an experience that not only engages fans with the sport they love but also enhances their celebration of game day,” says brand CEO Alvaro Luque.

This approach from agency 270B (with input from SportsDataIO) feels in sync with modern times. It’s a nod to the proliferation of data-driven experiences across sports, offering a measure of entertainment and utility. Plus AFM saves a bungle by not actually running a spot on the Big Game.

Now, many consumers loath AI. Here, at least, form fits function. You can’t have Rob on call for constant update, after all. And the tech’s intrinsic to the campaign, not a crutch or cheat.