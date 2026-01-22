SB60 Road Trip: Post Malone and His Buds Roll Big for Bud Light

With Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis and a keg in back

by David Gianatasio January 22, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

No cul-de-sac can hold them! For last year’s Super Bowl, Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning hung out at a suburban block party, cracking wise as they cracked Bud Lights. We got leaf-blower humor. Such memories.

Here in ’26, the trio takes a road trip—to a wedding, apparently—in the teaser below. They riff as they cruise down the highway, rockin’ out to Limp Bizkit (a step up from last year’s Huey Lewis soundtrack, that’s for sure.)

Posty taps on a huge keg as if it were a drum. “Tapping” the keg. Heh. We’re told the thing was “on the registry.” Must be some classy affair.

Non-famous actor Nicholas Heffelfinger plays their driver. The keg appears as itself. Anomaly serves as the Anheuser-Busch brand’s lead agency.