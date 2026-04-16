Liquid Death Made an Iced Tea That Tastes Like Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Who has time to chew these days?

by David Gianatasio April 16, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Drinking Pop-Tarts, dropping classic movie references and discovering dead bodies. It’s all in a day’s work for Liquid Death, which just partnered with the beloved toaster pastry brand for Pop-Tarts Carnage ice tea.

“It’s not something you would immediately think of, but the yeastiness of the pastry flavor plus the frosting and strawberry flavors pair nicely with the flavors in black tea,” LD VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse.

“On top of that, they’ve been making some really fun creative work over the last few years, so it seemed like a smart pairing all around. The eating of the mascot at their bowl game was all-time for me.”

That frosted dude cameos in the promo below, along with a corpse, for a twisted Stand by Me homage.

If the clips’s to be believed, after you chug the stuff, you’ll lose control and roam the streets like some kind of brand-boosting freak. Beats the hell out of Lipton.

“We worked in a number of homages to stuff we love,” Pearson recalls. Along with Stand by Me, “There’s sort of a Pied Piper-infection angle that we played with. We referenced things like The Smile and an obscure Andrew WK music video.”

“Turns out our little pond where the kids find the dead body is a very classic location for tons of other dead bodies to be found in crime shows.”

“And we also toasted and ate the Pop-Tarts mascot after the shoot we over. It was delicious.” (He’s such a kidder!)

Pop-Tarts Carnage will sell for $16.99 for a limited time on Amazon and grocery stores.