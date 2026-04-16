Music

Post Malone and His Buddies Find the Smallest Bar in the West

Intros Bud Light x Posty Co. Minis

by David Gianatasio
April 16, 2026
10:30 am
1 min read
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Sometimes you just want a little beer. Like, .75-oz. When that modest craving hits, Post Mallone’s got you covered with his co-branded Bud Light x Posty Co. Minis.

In an obnoxiously fun promo, the man and some “Buddies” discover a tiny bar in the middle of the desert:

“When Bud Light and I realized we’ve been teaming up for 10 years, we knew we had to do something … small!” Malone says in campaign materials.

“It’s a simple thing: if the Bud Lights are mini, they stay cold longer for you and your buddies to enjoy. Genius, if I say so myself. We’ve been working on this collab for a while.”

The push includes a pop-up experience April 23-24 at the Stagecoach Music Festival, plus a takeover of North Carolina’s Tyron Daily Bulletin, which bills itself as “the world’s smallest newspaper.”

DraftLine N.Y. helped develop the creative with Chris Villa directing the video.

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David Gianatasio
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Bud Light Post Malone
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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