For Dr. Squatch, Megan Fox Teaches a Class in Odor Excellence

It might be time to change your major

by David Gianatasio April 15, 2026 12:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Transformers star Megan Fox plays a professor, rocking a black dress and wielding a riding crop in silly-slinky college spoofs touting deodorant from Dr. Squatch.

Dad joke: She grades on a curve—lots of them. (Hey, dad pays your tuition. So laugh!)

“Tired of being stinky and unlucky in love?” Megan asks in the first clip below. “Tired of having a stick that never quite works?”

That’s the level of humor here. Aimed at young dudes—probably sophomores—the approach rates high marks.

Dr. Squatch has dabbled in risqué appeals before. Remember its soap made with Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater? That stunt will live in branding infamy. Megan pulls the same trigger, as it were, with her campus clowning.

“The men’s deodorant aisle has been coasting for decades, and guys have been paying the price with unnatural, synthetic ingredients, and scents reminiscent of a 2004 middle school locker room,” says chief brand officer John Ludeke, “Dr. Squatch was built to fix the product gap with natural ingredients and formulas & formats that actually perform, and who better to get men to listen than Megan Fox?”

Yeah. She’s tough to ignore. Hey, the lecture’s UP HERE guys!