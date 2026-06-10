VW Plays Small Ball for the World Cup. Very Small

Social-first push rolls with 'Tiggy,' the brand's remote-controlled Tiguan

by David Gianatasio June 10, 2026 8:15 am 2 min read Share:

Volkswagen don’t need no super-changed, star-studded, hyper-cinematic FIFA World Cup campaign. Leave such bombast to the rest of the brand universe.

Instead, the automaker will go small and dispatch Tiggy, a remote-controlled mini-Tiguan, as its summer ambassador to soccer events nationwide.

Johannes Leonardo helped develop the strategy, leveraging the toy-sized vehicle’s reputation for delivering match balls at high-profile tournaments.

“With so many brands activating this summer, we looked for the most authentic and compelling way to help Volkswagen break through,” says agency ECD Jonathan Santana. “People can’t help but smile when they see Tiggy, in real life or on screen. And that kind of emotional connection is truly the key to engagement and participation—something that gives your feed a tiny hit of joy as you scroll.”

The push will live across VW’s socials, seeking to provide a cute counterpoint to the deluge of big-budget FIFA content flooding every conceivable channel. Mascots are are red hot these days, so it just might make sense for VW to play in this lane.

Tiggy showed up at a recent VW street soccer day in Chicago. On June 21, the wheeled dude will drive in with the match ball at a USSF doubleheader in L.A. featuring the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Beach Soccer Teams.