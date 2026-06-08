Michelob Ultra's Star-Studded Epic and More World Cup Campaigns

With Pepsodent, SBS, Fernet Branca, Naranja X and Truly Hard Seltzer

by Ads of the World June 8, 2026 9:30 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some notable FIFA World Cup-related campaigns that recently broke far and wide, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Michelob Ultra, ‘The Superior Match’

Agency: BBDO N.Y.

One lobby. Too many legends. Not enough superior light beer. This epic showdown for some ice cold brews unfolds inside a lobby packed with soccer legends old and new. Featuring Messi, Pulisic and Billy Bob Thornton. Read More

Play Michelob Ultra – ‘The Superior Match’

Fernet Branca, ‘We Are Unbearable’

Agency: Zurda Agency

There’s one thing that defines Argentinians when the World Cup arrives: Intensity. So much intensity that they often become unbearably intense to the rest of the world. And that’s exactly what makes them unique. This insight inspired a tongue-in-cheek spot, which builds on the brand’s positioning as a symbol of Argentine pride and the overwhelming passion for the World Cup. Read More

Play Fernet Branca – ‘We Are Unbearable’

Pepsodent, ‘The Calling’

MullenLowe Group

While FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off this week in North America, the rest of the world will tune in at all hours, even staying up late to show their support for their favorite teams. Pepsodent stepped away from the expected football hero narrative and leaned into storytelling that reflects real family behavior—with a supernatural twist. Read More

Play Pepsodent – ‘The Calling’

SBS, ‘Fight For Your Right to Watch’

Agency: Droga5 Australia & NZ

Boss breathing down your neck? Deadline looming? Welcome to the SBS FIFA World Cup Watchers Rights Association, led by the uniquely qualified Nick Mohammed (of Ted Lasso fame). With the Cup kicking off in North America, Australian football fans face a severe national crisis: live matches scheduled right during working hours. But watching the Socceroos live and free on SBS On Demand is a fundamental human right. Isn’t it? Read More

Play SBS – ‘Fight For Your Right’

Truly Hard Seltzer, ‘Believe USA’

Agency: KDSP

Built around the optimism of American football fans, this inspiring campaign centers on a nationwide search for a community that truly believes the U.S. Men’s National Team can win it all. Read More

Play Truly Hard Seltzer – ‘Believe, USA’

Naranja X, ‘Call-Ups’

Agency: Mercado McCann

This film turns a shared cultural moment into a personal opportunity for fans. The idea is simple: If your surname matches one of the players chosen for the squad, you can enter for a chance to travel to the tournament. By linking identity, national pride and football fandom, the campaign transformed the roster announcement into an interactive experience. It gives supporters a unique way to feel connected to the team’s journey. Read More