Clio Entertainment 2026 - Final Deadline
Clio Awards

Meet the Top-Ranked Global Creative Talent of 2026

The Clio Awards debuts an initiative recognizing the individuals behind this year’s award-winning work across 5 regions and 7 disciplines

by Clio Awards
August 13, 2026
1:00 pm
1 min read
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To mark the next evolution of how the Clios celebrate creative excellence, the Clio Awards has launched its inaugural Global Talent Rankings. While the Clios have long recognized the industry’s most awarded work and the organizations behind such efforts, this initiative shines a spotlight on the individuals whose contributions brought those ideas to life.

Based on the official individual credits submitted with winning 2026 Clio Awards entries, the rankings recognize top-performing talent across five global regions and seven disciplines: Account & Client Services, Creative, Marketing, Ones to Watch, Production, PR & Communications and Strategy.

To view the top-ranked global creative talent of 2026, check out the winners by region below.

Bright purple background with the word EUROPE and travel stickers: Eiffel Tower, bicycle, orange, croissant and coffee cup, mug, gondola, stamp, moka pot, and a 2026 talent ranking badge.

To explore Europe’s leading creative talent, click here.

Bright orange poster reading 'Middle East & Africa' with a drum, camel, desert stamps, and a 2026 ranking stamp.

To explore leading creative talent across the Middle East and Africa, click here.

Bold blue Asia Pacific 2026 Talent Ranking banner featuring a dragon, panda, palm tree, stamps, and travel icons around the text Asia Pacific.

To explore leading creative talent across the Asia-Pacific region, click here.

Bright red graphic that says 'LATIN AMERICA' with '2026 Talent Ranking' and colorful cultural icons (parrot, sombrero, drum, flip-flops, cactus).

To explore leading creative talent across Latin America, click here.

Bright green collage with the large NORTH AMERICA text surrounded by symbols like Statue of Liberty, mountains stamp, deer, football stamp, and tropical/tiki motifs nearby.

To explore North America’s leading creative talent, click here.

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Luz Corona
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Clio Entertainment 2026 - Final Deadline