Meet the Top-Ranked Global Creative Talent of 2026

The Clio Awards debuts an initiative recognizing the individuals behind this year’s award-winning work across 5 regions and 7 disciplines

by Clio Awards August 13, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

To mark the next evolution of how the Clios celebrate creative excellence, the Clio Awards has launched its inaugural Global Talent Rankings. While the Clios have long recognized the industry’s most awarded work and the organizations behind such efforts, this initiative shines a spotlight on the individuals whose contributions brought those ideas to life.

Based on the official individual credits submitted with winning 2026 Clio Awards entries, the rankings recognize top-performing talent across five global regions and seven disciplines: Account & Client Services, Creative, Marketing, Ones to Watch, Production, PR & Communications and Strategy.

To view the top-ranked global creative talent of 2026, check out the winners by region below.

To explore Europe’s leading creative talent, click here.

To explore leading creative talent across the Middle East and Africa, click here.

To explore leading creative talent across the Asia-Pacific region, click here.

To explore leading creative talent across Latin America, click here.

To explore North America’s leading creative talent, click here.