John Cena Rocks a '90s Video Game World for MET-Rx

Level-up for nostalgia

by David Gianatasio March 4, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

If there’s anyone who can rescue a leopard from a tree and not break a sweat, it’s John Cena. And if he does so in the context of a ’90s video-game-style commercial for MET-Rx, well, that just sweetens the proposition.

John’s actually an aughts phenomenon. But he’s as pumped and plucky as ever, plugging the sports nutrition bars in a send-up of bygone pixelated pastimes:

Though overexposed, J.C. never fails to amuse. Dude’s goofy expressions, bulging biceps and in-on-the-joke line deliveries work every time. When brands cast him, good vibes are in the bag.

Creative studio U.N.N.A.M.E.D. helped develop the campaign.