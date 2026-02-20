John Cena's Love Affair With Hefty Bags Just Gets Stronger

He's in all our kitchens now

by David Gianatasio February 20, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

Now that he’s retired from the WWE, John Cena’s got loads of time to stay home and take out the garbage. Or engage in friendly trash talk with his neighbors. Big guy gets around.

This week, the pro wrestling legend returns in three fresh “Strong Choice” commercials. As usual, John’s a powerhouse presence with great comic timing and ample mainstream appeal.

Mostly, though, we dig John’s weathered, expressive face. That jutting chin, those sleek cheekbones. He sells it with each sideways glance and silly expression. They seem to say: Buy Hefty. Trust me. Would this rugged forehead lie?

“Strong doesn’t always look the same,” says VP of marketing Brienne Neisewander. “It can be unexpected or unconventional—and that’s exactly what we’re celebrating, and why John Cena is the perfect embodiment of this idea.”

“While he’s known for his physical strength, what truly sets John apart is his confidence to stand out, lean into humor and fully commit to who he is. That spirit of making bold choices and owning them is something we should all have the confidence to do.”

McCann created the sitcom-style spots, with Cameron Harris directing via Gravy Films.