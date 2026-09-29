Indifferent to Sports? Truly Hard Seltzer's Got the Merch for You

Keeping score is so passé

by David Gianatasio September 29, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Who won the game? Who cares! We got a $45 T-shirt!

Fandom’s such a thing these days, it was just a matter of time until some savvy marketer turned the trope on its head. Enter Truly Hard Seltzer, clad in sweatshirts, caps, T’s and other sportswear designed for folks who don’t care much about sports.

Priced from $32 to $80 and developed with agency Party Land, the Truly Lost Collection rocks lines like “Someone tell me when I’m supposed to cheer I want to feel included” and “No idea what’s going on here but liking the vibes.”

The brand says it’s “courting a different audience,” those for whom “the game is just a formality.” For this group, “it’s all about the drinks, the friends and the outfits.”

Along with leveraging the trend of non-fandom, “Truly Lost” taps into the mania for vintage ’80s and ’90s-style athletic wear.

Nostalgia and cheeky humor almost always score, and brands of all sorts can’t love fashion drops as they seek to weave their wears into the culture. To this end, sports can provide easy access for products and services with seemingly no connection to athletic competition.

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