Clio Sports 2026 - Final Deadline
Fashion and Beauty

Indifferent to Sports? Truly Hard Seltzer's Got the Merch for You

Keeping score is so passé

by David Gianatasio
September 29, 2026
9:30 am
2 min read
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Who won the game? Who cares! We got a $45 T-shirt!

Fandom’s such a thing these days, it was just a matter of time until some savvy marketer turned the trope on its head. Enter Truly Hard Seltzer, clad in sweatshirts, caps, T’s and other sportswear designed for folks who don’t care much about sports.

Priced from $32 to $80 and developed with agency Party Land, the Truly Lost Collection rocks lines like “Someone tell me when I’m supposed to cheer I want to feel included” and “No idea what’s going on here but liking the vibes.”

Spectator facing away in a stadium stands wearing a blue T-shirt that reads: “No Idea What The Ref Is Saying But Liking The Vibe.” and a football field visible below.

The brand says it’s “courting a different audience,” those for whom “the game is just a formality.” For this group, “it’s all about the drinks, the friends and the outfits.”

Two people sit in stadium bleachers; the woman in front wears sunglasses and a gray T-shirt that reads,'Someone Tell Me When To Cheer I Want To Feel Included'.

Along with leveraging the trend of non-fandom, “Truly Lost” taps into the mania for vintage ’80s and ’90s-style athletic wear.

Nostalgia and cheeky humor almost always score, and brands of all sorts can’t love fashion drops as they seek to weave their wears into the culture. To this end, sports can provide easy access for products and services with seemingly no connection to athletic competition.

White tote bag with the'Truly Lost Sport Club' logo hanging on a tennis net, with a navy cap resting on top above the bag on a tennis court edge.

Related: Chili’s Will Take Over a Golf Club in L.A.

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David Gianatasio
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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Clio Sports 2026 - Final Deadline