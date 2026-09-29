This Strange Lady (Who Might Also Be a Cat) Can Help You Avoid Ridiculous Ride Prices

Global goodies from the Philippines, Canada and Uruguay

by Ads of the World September 29, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

inDrive, ‘Ridiculous Ride Prices? Tita Has Something to Say’

Agency: inlab

Everyone knows a Tita: blunt, caring, slightly dramatic and always ready to call out a bad decision. A new campaign puts this familiar character at the center of increasingly absurd commuting situations, using her no-nonsense advice to highlight ridiculous ride prices. Because when a fare gets out of hand, Tita’s got your back. Read More

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Kotn, ‘Nothing to Declare’

Agency: Bynk Media

A playful social film captures the familiar chaos of immigrant life as a young woman hurriedly prepares for a flight to visit family overseas. Along the way, she encounters friends and familiar faces from her community who help her get ready. Colorful personalities and humor bring to life the feeling of navigating two worlds at once. Read More

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Haven, ‘Mariza Regia’

Agency: Group: Z Art Lab x Artis4lovers/Darío Invernizzi

Haven partnered with Uruguayan drag queen, performer and artist Mariza Regia, celebrating not just her beauty, but the courage to express who you are and be seen for it. Selected for the 52nd Montevideo Visual Arts Award, Mariza brings her voice and artistry to a collaboration about identity and the freedom to fully embrace your true self. Read More