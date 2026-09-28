McKinney's Lyle Yetman Prizes 'the Quiet Before the Storm' When Prepping for a Pitch

He draws on his theater and improv training to sell the work

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 28, 2026 8:30 am Share:

Lyle Yetman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

You might want to give Lyle Yetman some space the night before a big pitch.

When preparing for key presentations, “I want to be alone,” he tells Muse. “I don’t like doing dinners the night before a pitch. I don’t like being around people. I want to sit in solitude and get my talk track straight and have a moment of reflection before I walk into a room and give everything I’ve got. I need the quiet before the storm.”

Lyle started his career at BSSP, where he worked on Mini, Chipotle and El Pollo Loco. He also created the Priceline Negotiator and made award-winning spots for Google. At McKinney, he serves as co-chief creative officer, overseeing all output from Durham, N.C., and New York offices, including Little Caesars, Puma, Popeyes and ESPN.

We spent a few minutes with Lyle on his background, inspirations and his presentation skills.

What’s your “off-brand”? (e.g., something you do or like that is completely out of character)

Recently: flowers. I know, I’m surprised too. But I’ve gotten into having fresh flowers in the house at all times. I’m not sure if this is a cry for help or just a phase I’m going through. But they give me a thrill. And I’m not going to apologize for it.

What meme or GIF sums up your creative process?

The Willy Wonka meme where Gene Wilder is resting his head on his hand with an amused smile. That’s what it feels like inside when you hit on something that feels promising, my inner Willy Wonka is amused.

What newsletter, creator or account should everyone follow?

I became a big fan of Grace Yerchuk when we worked with her a couple of years ago to create a TikTok musical about the Ides of March with Little Caesars. I think she’s an enormous talent and definitely someone to watch. I also enjoyed discovering Caleb Simpson’s page and his real estate tours when we collaborated with him for the Little Caesars Spider-Man activation.

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. Some books are entertaining, some are page turners. This one felt like coming home. I intentionally read it slowly over the course of a month because I didn’t want the feeling to go away.

Best podcast for smarter thinking?

I’m a huge fan of Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History. Does listening to a 12-hour podcast about World War I or the fall of the Roman Empire make me a better thinker? It exercises my brain in a different way than my day to day.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

The work we did for Little Caesars on the Spiderman partnership in creating a replica of Peter Parker’s apartment from the movie for NYC fans to visit. Partnerships can be tricky, especially with all the studio approvals. Despite the long road, we pulled it off and had something like 10 times the turnout we were planning for. It exploded on social and in the press.

Your main strength as a creative person?

My presentation skills. I came up as a theater and improv kid and I exploit those skills when it comes to selling work. And selling the work is the real trick. But when you can bring it to life in a compelling way, you’re asking for less of a leap of faith from your clients. And it makes a difference.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

Competitive mogul skier.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.