Into the Swing: Chili's Will Take Over a Golf Club in L.A.

Naturally, there's limited-edition merch

by David Gianatasio August 26, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

They’re putting a Chili’s on a golf course. So, watch out for some hawt brand-boosting on the back 9!

The eatery, assisted by agency It’s Advertising Time, will set up shop at the public DeBell Golf Club in Burbank, Calif., on Aug. 28-29. Visitors can pop by the pop-up (located just past the 18th hole) for snacks and drinks while checking out limited-edition Rhoback x Chili’s gear.

The clip below ain’t Caddyshack, but it puts the amusing activation in perspective:

Here, Muse chats with Chili’s VP of marketing Jesse Johnson about the project…

Why golf specifically? A new course of action for Chili’s? (Heh.)

For years, we’ve seen everyday golfers treat Chili’s as their unofficial 19th hole, making a post-round marg part of their ritual. Now, the Chili’s Golf Club is our way of celebrating the golfers who love the game the most and occasionally tend to play it the worst.

While this is Chili’s first step into golf culture, it’s consistent with what we’re always looking out for—authentic ways to connect with our guests, like our partnership with Spire Motorsports.

Why’d you pick this particular golf club?

Public courses are where golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels can enjoy the game. And Chili’s is for everyone. So, it felt like the right place to make the Chili’s Golf Club a reality.

Describe what fans will experience.

They can try two exclusive margs inspired by popular golf course drinks, shop the Rhoback x Chili’s merch and discover fun surprises, like a very real Chili’s booth golf cart.

Well, it’s not a surprise now, since you just mentioned it. But fun, no doubt. Why golfwear?

The custom designs feature the official Chili’s Golf Club crest and brand icons, like margarita glasses and our heritage logos. It was important that the collection felt like it belonged to the type of golf club all weekend golfers dream of joining and go beyond branded merch to create something truly unique.

You’ve done co-branded collections before, yes?

Last year, Chili’s and Tecovas teamed up on limited-edition “Booth Boots” inspired by the iconic red booths found in Chili’s restaurants. The response blew us away, marking Tecovas’ fastest sell-out ever, with the entire collection selling out in less than 5 minutes.

Related: Chili’s Courts NASCAR Fans With Country Music Video