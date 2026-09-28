Steve Buscemi's Intergalactic Archvillain Returns for Telstra

Scampocalypse v. 2.1 features a celestial keytar master

by David Gianatasio September 28, 2026 10:45 am 2 min read Share:

The force is strong with this one, too.

Steve Buscemi’s back as an intergalactic baddie intent on breaching Earth’s network security. (Or to be more precise, computers in “Oooostralia.”) Telstra thwarted his previous evil scheme. But this time, SB’s packing the “Scampocalypse v .2.1” on a floppy disk. Yikes!

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and +61 deliver a freaky follow-up to last year’s popular campaign. Director Randy Krallman also returns, via Smuggler. He orchestrates a riotous romp that sends up space operas, 007, AI and more with bold strokes that never lose sight of the brand imperative.

Now, cue that spacey keytar:

“Sequels are always a bit challenging, but we felt there was still a lot of fun to be had,” BME founder and CCO Micah Walker tells Muse.

“When we first presented the idea, the villain character was going to be a new celebrity cameo each time. So, sequels were always part of the plan. We decided that bringing Steve back was the right thing to do this time, based on the script.”

“It was a new production with most of the same team, so we could build on what we learned last time.”

Audio played a big part in the 2025 spot. Here, we’re treated to a silly assortment of boops! bleeps! and retro-futuristic tones, most notably from that celestial keytar slinger who wouldn’t look out of place in a glam band from 1974.

“We had a funny audio entrance idea last time with the clicking tongues. So, we wanted a new character to punctuate that scene again,” Walker says.

“The idea was that they returned with more advanced plans, But their idea of advanced was still a step behind. So, that’s why everything is a bit more 70’s this time around. He just fit that idea and made us laugh.”

Buscemi’s criminal strategy goes glorious splat! in the end:

Related: Sweetly Understated Stop-Motion From Telstra