FIFA, MLB, Mitchell & Ness and More Showed Up Big at Fanatics Fest 2026

The most creative brand activations from the world's largest sports festival

by Luz Corona July 21, 2026 8:00 am 11 min read Share:

Getty Images/Fanatics

It’s a sports fan’s dream come true: favorite athletes, trading cards, exclusive merch, musical performances and (much) more. Fanatics Fest, which launched in 2024, has grown into an event that was projected to draw 200,000 attendees this year.

To break through the noise, brands showed up big for the sports fan community. “Sometimes those moments—engaging with an individual fan, allowing them to meet their idol, hold the same bat that Shohei Ohtani uses—can create really wonderful content opportunities that they enjoy and want to be part of,” MLB SVP and group director of marketing Kelsey Philpott told Muse.

Ultimately, such engagement, magnified by Fanatics Fest and other outreach, can “also then bring the experience to millions of people, and that’s where it comes full circle,” he says.

Below, check out a few of Muse’s favorite activations from the show held at NYC’s Jacob Javits Center last week.

The Activation That Felt Like One Massive Party: FIFA

Fanatics Fest attendees were treated to memorable experiences during an unforgettable year of soccer. (Credit: Getty Images/Fanatics)

Aside from preparing to host its own sports extravaganza taking place that weekend, the international governing body for the sport of football (aka soccer) took the time to show up big at Fanatics Fest.

FIFA’s football block party served a four-day teaser for its grand FIFA World Cup 2026 finale and the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, while touting its legacy in the history of sports. The org’s massive footprint at the event included:

Its own pitch near the entrance where attendees, creators and athletes showed off their skills during Fanatics Games.

Limited-edition merch, including Pop Mart’s “Catch the Win” World Cup Labubu and Rolling Stones soccer jerseys.

A cozy gaming corner to promote its newly reimagined FIFA soccer simulation game exclusively on Netflix.

Attendees were also treated to a pre-match press conference where soccer star Lionel Messi made an appearance, announced just hours before he arrived. The grand finale, of course, was the massive FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party.

Why we love it: From the FIFA Museum to a storefront where fans could get items customized, attendees were treated to memorable experiences during an unforgettable year of soccer, further cementing its place in American culture. Safe to say soccer isn’t going anywhere when it comes to fandom in the U.S.

Related: What It’s Like to Photograph the 2026 World Cup for Getty Images

The Activation That Had a Little Something for Everyone: Dick’s Sporting Goods

(L-R) Dion Dawkins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Equanimeous St. Brown during the St. Brown Podcast at Fanatics Fest NYC at the Jacob Javits Center on July 16 in New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The brand’s familiar “Bottle Green” area was the backdrop for meet-and-greets, a scorecard arcade, a kids’ zone, a clubhouse where fans could buy memorabilia, trade cards and experience sport culture and collectibles. Fanatics Games and live sports podcasts also took place near the retail brand’s “wall” of sneakers for sale.

“The collector’s audience is a growing one for Dick’s Sporting Goods,” Molly Stroup, director of global brand, told Muse. “They’re very loyal and into their fandom. We have the product that they need to fuel their fandom and access to talent, which also fuels their fandom. They’re a very energetic audience and we’re excited to help support their fan journey.”

Why we love it: The retail brand’s hard work to fill 15,000 square feet paid off as attendees enjoyed an activation that had something for everyone. (For reference, the average NYC apartment size is 591 square feet.) But it also rewarded loyal customers through the “Scorecard Plus Fast Track” where Scorecard Plus members could jump the line and be the first for complimentary meet and greets.

The Activation Designed For The Next Generation of Legends: Powerade

Naturally, it was an easy assist for the sports drink brand to bring to life its “House of Legends” digital platform, featuring Lamine Yamal, created for the World Cup.

Leah Macko, Powerade’s VP of brand marketing, spotlighted the heavy presence of Powerade in the global soccer tourney. “We’re the official sports drink of the FIFA World Cup. You’ll see all of our branded sideline equipment. All the players are drinking out of the Powerade sport bottles during their hydration breaks. We’re trying to put a stake in the ground, [so] when people think of soccer and a sports drink, Powerade is the first one there.”

Attendees could win grand prizes based on soccer goals scored, along with custom Lamine Yamal Powerade squeeze bottles. The booth included a “chill-out lounge” designed for attendees to unwind and sample flavors amid the busy event environment.

Why we love it: Visually, the booth stopped attendees in their tracks or at the very least warranted a double-take. Decked out in its iconic vibrant turquoise blue that resembles Powerade’s classic blue flavor, the activation was another solid brand effort in meeting the next generation of athletes where they were while bringing its participation in the World Cup full circle.

The Activation That Understood the Assignment: Mitchell & Ness

The Mitchell & Ness “NYC bodega” featured branded grocery items and exclusive merch drops. (Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

When your brand’s narrative is based on selling authentic sports apparel, you have to walk the walk at major cultural events.

Ray Wadas of the Mitchell & Ness events and partnerships team explained the retail brand’s approach to event activations. “We like to take a little piece of the city with us. So, we took a Mitchell & Ness bodega and tried to make it as authentic to New York as possible.”

The “bodega” included branded soda cans, grocery items and exclusive sports apparel, including its collab with Jay-Z for the rapper’s landmark anniversary celebration of his Reasonable Doubt and Blueprint albums, recently commemorated at Yankee Stadium. Giveaways included exclusive sticker packs for Fanatics Fest attendees only, custom bedazzled jewelry on the jerseys, custom GLD jewelry and exclusive drops like the Stephon Marbury #3 Hardwood Classics jersey reimagined as a wearable masterpiece by artist Jon Stan.

Why we love it: First off, we New Yorkers love a good bodega. But it was the attention to detail here that really satisfied a marketer’s appetite. Aside from the branded grocery items, the M&N activation included other nods to NYC staples like a bird (ie., pigeon) bath and chess tables. It leaned into Fanatics Fest attendee’s hierarchy of needs: exclusive drops, meaningful moments and impressive booth production. Consider us fans.

The Activation That Turned Fans Into Pros: MLB

Dellin Betances throws a pitch during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Baseball is something else…and MLB proved it.

“’Baseball is Something Else’ is meant to describe how baseball is both unexpected and expected,” explained Kelsey Philpott, Major League Baseball’s SVP and group director of marketing. “From an expected perspective, it is all the things you would imagine: rich history and tradition and norms and etiquette…The unexpected side of it—there’s more personality, culture and flavor in the game than there ever has been. And we’re wanting to showcase at all moments throughout the year why baseball is something else.”

MLB brought its aforementioned platform to life through various “on-field” and “off-field” elements including tech-enabled baseball experiences, exclusive merch drops, photo opps and a live stage. A Pitching Cage was set up where fans could test ABS technology (presented by T-Mobile) to challenge umpire calls, in addition to HitTrax Batting—the same used by all 30 MLB clubs—to measure exit velocity and swing trajectory.

Why we love it: We are never going to be professional baseball players. But, as attendees, we got a real taste of the big-time game. MLB used Fanatics Fest as a way to bring fans old and new closer to the game through tech and meaningful moments.

The Activation That Successfully Leaned Into the Moment: MLS

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Major League Soccer has been pretty busy. Its newly launched brand campaign, “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here,” made its debut last week to let soccer fans know they will pick up right where FIFA left off in terms of filling soccer cravings.

A “match day” retail shop featured exclusive Fanatics Fest-only merchandise, jerseys and live customization services. Interactive activities included a “Keepy Uppy” juggling competition and a live mural painting by an artist. On-site memorabilia spotlighted a “match-worn shirts” wall featuring jerseys from players such as Tim Ream and Diego Luna.

“The main goal for Fanatics Fest again is representing your brand really well. Fanatics is unique in the sense that you can meet your favorite player, you can go home with a goodie bag of free giveaways,” said Peter Schusser, a member of the MLS marketing team. “Honing in on that, [we are] making sure our players are comfortable, happy and that they really engage with the fans and build up their stardom, especially those coming out of the U.S. national soccer team and other international teams.”

Why we love it: MLS created a space (and campaign) that lets soccer fans know the league is ready to meet their needs after a whole summer of international soccer action. Soccer jerseys are “the moment” right now so the league was wise to lean into the merch play. Plus, upon entering, attendees were greeted with a stunning vision of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the MLS Cup championship trophy. Soccer fans are guaranteed to have a lot to look forward to in the 2026-27 season.

The Activation That Triggered an Adrenaline Rush: Polaris

The Polaris immersive fan experience was developed in partnership with Activision and Call of Duty. (Credit: Polaris)

The Polaris activation at Fanatics Fest, titled “Path to Victory,” gifted attendees with a hands-on off-road experience. It was developed in partnership with Call of Duty, designed to bring the virtual gaming experience into the real world, by transforming an outdoor lot in the heart of Manhattan into an off-road track.

Why we love it: Muse was lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at the impressive set up, along with rides, so more to come there. But we’d be remiss to not give a shout to COD’s off-road vehicle partner. Not everyone can lug 200 tons of dirt into NYC to bring one of the most popular video games to life.

The Activation Taking the Sports World By Storm: Fanatics

This year, 200,000 sports fans attended the event, along with 500+ athletes and celebs. (Getty Images/Fanatics)

Fanatics Fest may have just turned three this year, but it has quickly turned into the biggest annual sports celebration in the U.S.

According to Huddle Up, Fanatics Fest drew 70,000 people and 300+ athletes and celebs to its inaugural event in 2024. This year, 200,000 sports fans attended the event, along with 500+ athletes and celebs. Only about $15 million of total event revenue will come from ticket sales—the remaining $70 million funnels in through sponsor and brand activations, autograph and photo op fees paid directly to Fanatics Events, on-site merch sales through Fanatics retail, and VIP and premium ticket packages.

But this isn’t about revenue. The event has responded to the needs of attendees and athletes alike. New this year was the Walk of Fame. Athletes, now reaching the height of fame that used to be reserved for Hollywood stars and recording artists, were able to safely interact with fans while staying within the confines of the Walk of Fame that stretched throughout the heart of the main floor. On-site initiatives like Fanatics Games brought together elite athletes, celebrities, creators and a select group of fans to compete across eight sports challenges scattered throughout brand activations on the main floor.

Also new this year was Artist Alley. Adjacent to the autograph area, Artist Alley featured different artists who could customize signed memorabilia on-site (think a signed Karl-Anthony Towns jersey reimagined as a vibrant mural).

Why we love it: This one is a given, but the massive global digital sports platform that has more than doubled its attendee count in three short years deserves its flowers…and all the trophies.

Related: How Polaris Lugged 200 Tons of Dirt Into NYC for IRL ‘Call of Duty’