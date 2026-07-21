How Polaris Lugged 200 Tons of Dirt Into NYC for IRL 'Call of Duty'

The off-road vehicle manufacturer set up shop across from Fanatics Fest

by Luz Corona July 21, 2026 1:00 pm 4 min read Share:

For the New Yorkers walking by the Jacob Javits Center the week of Fanatics Fest, it was likely no surprise to see sports leagues and brands setting up camp in the area.

What they likely didn’t expect, however, was a dirt track being built right across the street.

As the official off-road vehicle partner of Call of Duty, Polaris brought the virtual gaming experience to life at the major sports convention by transforming an outdoor Manhattan lot into an off-road track. The 70-year-old company manufactures off-road vehicles for commercial, government and military use. Polaris partnered with Call of Duty in 2024 and has since recreated the virtual experience through similar real-world activations.

Statistically, it’s a strategic match. The recent Call of Duty: Black Ops II rerelease reportedly attracted 5.25 million weekly PS5 players in the U.S. And the franchise continues to dominate among Gen Z—a demographic increasingly seeking in-real-life (IRL) experiences in the digital age.

The production itself was a major feat. Roughly 200 tons of dirt were hauled in alongside about 25 truckloads of materials and 150 feet of lumber for the timber-run section. Built directly above the No. 7 Subway line, the activation required approximately 2,728 work-hours across assembly and dismantling. Twelve distinct Polaris vehicles were on-site, including off-road models, a snowmobile, a Slingshot and a military vehicle.

Muse caught up with Holly Spaeth, vice president of brand and powersports marketing, at Fanatics Fest for a behind-the-scenes look at the “Path to Victory” activation—before hopping aboard a Polaris vehicle in the middle of the concrete jungle.

The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Muse: Can you tell us a little about how this came to life?

Spaeth: It’s a small but very mighty team of two agency partners and individuals from our Polaris team. Call of Duty told us they were partnering with Fanatics Fest and said, “Hey, we have this space and we’ve done ride experiences before. What could you do?” To bring the idea to life, we’ve been building for over a week. It took 200 tons of dirt, 25 truckloads of gear and 2,700 hours of labor to give Fanatics Fest attendees a taste of what it’s like to experience a Polaris RZR in the real world.

We hear so much about the digital age. Why are these IRL experiences so important right now?

When we first started talking to Call of Duty, we realized that whether someone is behind a controller or behind a steering wheel, there’s a shared mindset of people wanting to actively experience life. As we dug deeper, we found that roughly 60 percent of gamers say outdoor recreation is one of their favorite activities.

There’s a huge crossover there.

What makes the Fanatics Fest element so interesting is that tons of athletes play Call of Duty, and tons of athletes also ride Polaris products. You see that synergy come to life—a cultural element of people who prefer living life “leaned in” rather than leaned back.

Were you surprised by how much dirt you needed to haul into Manhattan? Did anything during pre-production take you by surprise?

We do events like this fairly regularly—though not usually in the middle of Manhattan, to be clear. But with any activation, you’re always preparing for the unexpected: needing spare auto parts, canceled flights, things like that. Two-hundred tons of dirt sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t always look like as much as you’d think. It’s really just about being prepared for anything.

The drivers are extremely experienced and will adapt to your pace. It’s a truly memorable experience that you likely won’t ever get to recreate in the middle of Manhattan.

Related: FIFA, MLB, Mitchell & Ness and More Showed Up Big at Fanatics Fest 2026